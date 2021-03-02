Third Airway Heights Corrections Center inmate dies from COVID-19

The name of the inmate hasn't been released by the Washington State Department of Corrections.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A third inmate at the Airway Heights Corrections Center has died due to COVID-19, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections.

The department said the death happened Tuesday and didn't provide the name or age of the incarcerated individual. The person's "next-of-kin and/or attorney" has been notified, according to the department.

As of Monday, the department said AHCC had seen 238 COVID-19 cases among inmates in the last 30 days. The death at AHCC was the eleventh COVID-19-related death of a WSDOC inmate.