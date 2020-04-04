Over the last 33 years, Habitat for Humanity has put 330 Spokane families into an affordable home. That's nearly 1,500 individual people that have a place to shelter right now through this pandemic.

“There are blessings in this and then there's also the pretty shocking reality jolt,” said Michelle Girardot who serves as the Habitat-Spokane CEO.

Commercial and residential construction has been deemed non-essential during Governor Inslee's stay home order. That means some people counting on a home have to wait longer.

“We have over 40 applicant families that are waiting for their home to be complete,” Girardot explained.

Since Habitat for Humanity operates with volunteers there's no telling when construction will resume. There's also the worry about how this will impact the housing market in Spokane and how they'll be able to assist their current homeowners.

“We're trying to shift gears and see how we can do a virtual experience where our donors can still feel connected to us even though we are all safely social distancing," Girardot said.

This time of the year is normally when they're fundraising and have their annual luncheon for donors. Instead of canceling, they're asking for donations online.

The hope is to raise for the other side of this pandemic and help get more families settled. The longer the order is in place, the more the organization is worried about a housing crisis.

“We have to keep that faith,” Girardot said. “To make sure that the next families, who were already in the housing crisis, who may be experiencing here shortly a housing emergency, that we can't let them down.”

