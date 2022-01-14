Spokane Public Schools report over 500 COVID-19 cases

The district reported that 1,158 staff and students were in quarantine due to a possible COVID-19 case. Nearly 30,500 kids attend Spokane Schools.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools reported 539 cases among students and staff on Friday.

This was the largest number of COVID-19 cases reported on the school district's Coronavirus dashboard by 466 cases. The previous record was 107 cases in late September 2021.

Moran Prairie Elementary has 20 confirmed cases, the largest number of cases amongst the elementary schools.

Shaw Middle School has 17 confirmed cases, the highest of the area middle schools.

For high school, Rogers has the largest number of confirmed cases at 42.

In an email sent to SPS families, they advised parents that students and staff will follow current CDC guidelines for quarantining. If positive, both vaccinated and unvaccinated students will need to quarantine for five days.