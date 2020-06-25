Spokane protesters rally against face mask mandate ahead of Gov. Inslee's visit

A group of 30-40 protesters gathered near the Spokane Regional Health District building to protest Governor Inslee's mandate requiring face masks in Washington.

Washington's face mask mandate, which goes into effect on Friday, makes face masks mandatory in indoor and outdoor settings when it's not possible to maintain 6 feet of distance. The mandate comes as coronavirus cases have spiked across the state of Washington.

"Governor Inslee has overstepped his authority," the event's description reads. "Let's make some noise and let him know that we do not support his tyranny (masks or otherwise!)"

Protesters are expected to march from the the Spokane Regional Health District down to City Hall. At about noon, the group intends to head over to the WSU Spokane campus where Inslee is meeting with the Spokane Alliance, local elected officials and health leaders throughout the afternoon.

