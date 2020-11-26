Spokane International Airport sees slow Thanksgiving Eve

The CDC has recommended avoid travel currently as coronavirus cases surge throughout the country.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The American Automobile Assosciation (AAA) is estimating that millions of Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving, but att the Spokane International Airport, it was far from busy Wednesday.

At most, there were a couple dozen travelers going in and out of the airport on this Thanksgiving Eve.

Travelers like Zane Allred, from Nine Mile Falls, said he has to travel for work.

"This COVID thing is a pain," Allred said, but he added he appreciated the quiet airport and fewer lines.

Kyle Sexton, traveling to and from Tacoma, said he has to travel for work as well, but finds it intimidating to be traveling during the holidays.

"You hear it on the news, the cases going up," said Sexton.

Sexton a frequent flyer who travels once every week for his business, added, "This is the most dead I've seen this airport,"

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend against traveling right now, especially these next two weeks, as more and more people will head indoors. The risk of infection is much higher with the winter season here.