Spokane businesses react to Gov. Inslee's mask announcement

The universal mask mandate regardless of vaccination status takes effect Monday, Aug. 23.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday he is expanding the statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces to include everyone, whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

Spokane businesses reacted to the announcement on Wednesday.

Boo Radley's in downtown Spokane said they remain supportive of whatever steps it takes to keep the community healthy and safe from COVID-19.

Manager Jen Menzer said they were among a few other local businesses that still required customers to wear masks even if they were vaccinated before the announcement.

It wasn't until about June when the shop began recommending vaccinated customers wear masks. Still, their staff are all wearing masks in store.

"We just want to do anything we can to keep our customers and our staff safe, and just hopefully nip this in the bud and protect the businesses too," Menzer said.

Menzer said during the last mask mandate, customers were mostly compliant but still had the occasional few who needed a reminder. Lately, they have seen a lot of teens come in asking to buy masks. Either way, she says they are ready.

Durkin's owner Debb Green said she also supports the governor's decision to require mask wearing indoors.

"Restaurant Week starts this Thursday and we've been throwing around the idea of masking our staff back up anyway just for a little bit of added protection as a lot of extra folks come in to the restaurants," Green said. "So we just want to get on the other side of this. So, I would be fine with that, I think my staff would be fine with that as well."

When asked how she thinks customers will respond, she said she thinks her customers will remain cooperative.