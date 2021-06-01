Some areas of Spokane County are behind on vaccination rates, here's why

The Spokane Regional Health District's map of vaccination rates by zip code in Spokane County shows several pockets where some areas barely reach 30 percent.

SPOKANE, Wash — Washington state can fully reopen on June 30 if at least 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to Governor Jay Inslee's reopening plan. The latest data from the Department of Health says as of May 26, only 52 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

The Spokane Regional Health District's map of vaccination rates by zip code in Spokane County shows several pockets where some areas barely reach 30 percent.

•99009: 25.0%

•99018: 25.9%

•99012: 26.7%

•99001: 28.3%

•99006: 29.6%

•99025: 29.6%

•99030: 30.3%

The Health District's immunization program coordinator Kayla Myers said these low rates are likely due to vaccination hesitancy.

"What is happening right now is that we have vaccinated most of the people that want to be vaccinated right now," Myers said. "I don't know if access is the problem because just us, as one provider, we're doing over 20 clinics a week and they're all mobile. So, they're all out in the community."

Myers adds in areas like Deer Park, there are four clinics or pharmacies offering vaccines that always have appointments available. She also noticed a pattern where zip codes with higher vaccinations rates have more pharmacies compared to areas with low vaccination rates.

To address hesitancy in these areas, she suggests shifting efforts away from mass vaccination sites to conversations with your primary care provider.

"If you're hesitant, you're not going to go to the arena and get a vaccination from a random provider," Myers said. "You need to talk to somebody that you trust and someone who you would take advice from. And that's not going to be a random person in a mobile vaccination unit."

Transportation is another barrier for areas with low vaccination rates. But the state can help with that.

Call 2-1-1 to register for a ride a clinic or pharmacy to get your vaccination.

The Spokane Regional Health District is continuing to partner with businesses, organizations, and agencies to host pop-up vaccination clinics.

On Wednesday, Spokane City Fire department will hold the first of its pop-up vaccination clinic series. It will be held at Station 8 at 1608 N. Rebecca Street.