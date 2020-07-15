Washington schools reopening closely tied with COVID-19 countermeasures

Preventative measures within schools and communities as a whole will need to continue to prevent further coronavirus outbreaks, according to a new report.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new, joint report released Wednesday found that reopening schools without taking preventative measures against COVID-19 may lead to a "significant increase" of coronavirus in Washington state.

Using data from King County, the Institute for Disease Modeling simulated various scenarios and strategies for reopening schools, along with varying levels of community activity outside school. The report found schools in King County could reopen with sustained epidemic growth, but only with countermeasures in place and if transmission of coronavirus is low in the community.

Hybrid models, such as staggered start times and a mix of physical and remote learning have not been included in the data yet.

Without countermeasures, the number of new COVID-19 cases in King County could double over the first three months of the school year.

“Reopening schools cannot be considered in isolation – what happens outside of schools is as important as what happens inside of schools,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, Department of Health’s deputy secretary of health for the COVID-19 response. “The most important step we can take to reopen schools this fall is to come together to reduce spread of the virus in our communities and statewide.”

Even with preventive measures, students would need to be screened for symptoms daily, according to the Department of Health. Community activity would need to remain below a certain threshold to continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

At a minimum, according the report's findings, mask usage, physical distancing, hygiene and grouping students by age are necessary, according to the DOH.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County, called the report "sobering." Pointing to the number of COVID-19 cases tripling in King County since mid-June, he said the region is heading in the "wrong direction," which will make reopening schools even more of a challenge.