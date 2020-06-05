SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Health Care is taking steps to reduce costs during the coronavirus pandemic, including reduced hours for some employees.

A statement from Providence says that its organizations have seen increased costs and significantly lower patient volumes due to the pandemic.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a temporary halt to elective medical procedures on March 19 in order to preserve personal protective equipment for health care workers.

Providence officials say the postponing of these procedures and other care caused revenue to plummet by 40% or more in some areas.

"Until patient volumes bring us to pre-COVID staffing levels, we are working to reduce costs," Providence leaders said. "We are currently planning to restart those surgeries as soon as we are granted permission by our government officials."

In Spokane and Stevens Counties, Providence has taken several steps to reduce costs, including reduced work hours for caregivers in units with lower patient volume, the closure of nearly 40% of open positions, adjusted start dates for new employees, and decreased overtime and use of agency staff.

A spokesperson for Providence said the company does not plan to furlough any employees at this time.

"We do not have immediate plans for additional actions. We will continue to evaluate as we prepare to resume non-emergent surgeries," Providence officials said in a statement.

Financial challenges related to the coronavirus outbreak have also impacted smaller hospitals in eastern Washington.

Pullman Regional Hospital announced in early April that it was reducing pay by 25% for all hourly and salary employees over two months to make $1 million in cash available immediately for operations.

Other measures implemented include unpaid furloughs for employees, capping organizational overtime, limited paid time off and no cash reimbursement for paid leave time not taken.

