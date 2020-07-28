x
'Maskne': How to prevent and cure mask related acne

Masks can create dry skin, irritation and acne if worn for prolonged periods of time. Here is a breakdown of ways to avoid and fix the problem called Maskne.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Acne is making a comeback in a new form: Maskne. As masks become mandatory in more states, many people are struggling with the phenomenon of mask related acne.

Maskne is caused when masks rub, clog pours or dry out a persons skin according to a doctor with Good RX. Here is a breakdown of the ways that doctor suggests to prevent and cure maskne while wearing a mask in public is required.

All of the tips below are general advice. If the problem is severe, or uncontrollable a doctor should be contacted.

Prevention tips:

  • Wear masks that are 100% cotton.
  • Keep your face clean.
  • Keep skin moisturized.
  • Avoid wearing makeup under a mask if clogging pores is an issue.
  • Avoid wearing dirty masks.

Healing tips:

  • Apply Vaseline to dry skin that occurs after the mask is off.
  • Use a cold compress to reduce redness or swelling caused by a mask, then apply a small amount of hydrocortisone on the effected areas.
  • To help with pimples under a mask switch to a light moisturizer to avoid clogging pores.

