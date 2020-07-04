The long hours, hard days and separation from families can be hard on healthcare workers. Those stress levels have the potential to have exponentially negative effects on diabetic workers.

KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez first told Glucose Revival President Kris Maynard's story in June 2019, when he created a quick release glucose-filled necklace designed to stabilize a person during a diabetic emergency.

The diabetic community responded well to the new product, giving Maynard's company a strong start. Now, he is giving back.

Maynard is donating tens of thousands of necklaces to diabetic healthcare workers while they fight COVID-19 on the front lines. As an EMT himself,Maynard understands the effects high stress can have on a diabetic's body.

In addition, diabetes is one of the chronic medical conditions that can make it harder to recover from COVID-19, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Which is another reason why Maynard saw this as an opportunity to help healthcare workers nationwide.

"It was just a way for us to be able to give back and be able to help during this crazy time. Because we're looking at it -- its not a time to make money, its a time to come together and help," he said.

Any healthcare worker with diabetes can apply online at http://www.glucoserevival.com. Once approved, Glucose Revival will ship a necklace directly to each individual.

Maynard is reaching out to local governments across the country to get word out about his donation. He hopes he can reach as many doctors and nurses as possible.

