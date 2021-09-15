Live at 12:30 p.m.: Kootenai Health COVID-19 ICU nurse talks about situation inside hospital

Kootenai Health recently declared crisis standards of care as ICU beds fill up to accommodate surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health in North Idaho will begin holding a weekly press conference on Wednesday to give updates on hospital capacity and crisis standards of care.

At the press conference today at 12:30 p.m., one ICU nurse will give a firsthand account of the situation from inside the hospital. Kootenai Health is one of many hospitals struggling to keep up with the alarmingly high amount of COVID-19 patients coming through the doors.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced last week that Panhandle Health District and the Idaho North Central District entered into crisis standards of care because of “a massive increase in patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization.” This means resources are stretched so thin patients can no longer expect the level of care they would receive under normal circumstances.

The Department of Defense (DOD) has provided the hospital with 20 military medical personnel for at least the next five weeks to support their staff. During last week's press conference, Kootenai Health Chief of Staff Dr. Robert Scoggins said Kootenai Health is caring for 115 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. Forty of those patients are in critical care and 20 require ventilators. He said on average Kootenai regularly only has 26 ICU beds.

Unlike other hospitals in the country, Kootenai Health was about to close its COVID-19 units due to a decline in cases earlier this year. The hospital has never been been able to close down its COVID-19 unit because they were never able to discharge all of the patients.