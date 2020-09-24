WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee gives update on COVID-19, air travel in Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee is providing an update on the COVID-19 response and air travel in Washington during a press conference.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is speaking Thursday afternoon on new protocols for airline travel in Washington state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At a press conference expected to start at 2:30 p.m., the governor will be joined by representatives from Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines, and the Port of Seattle.

The speakers are expected to discuss how they have taken the baseline guidance for protecting employees and travelers and expanded upon it, according to a statement from the governor's office.