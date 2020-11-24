Flying in a plane is ‘reasonably safe’ but there are risks, experts say

An expert provided KREM with tips on how people can stay safe if they need to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Experts say traveling in 2020 is risky as coronavirus cases surge across the country. But there are ways to stay safe for those who do need to take a trip.

Coronavirus numbers are skyrocketing across the nation. California and Texas, for example, surpassed a million cases.

Dr. Payal Kohli, a cardiologist and disease prevention expert, said the dangers of flying vary. For example, the plane itself is safe for the most part but the cab to the airport, TSA line, and going in and out of the plane to your destination pose dangers for travelers.

“The safest thing you could do is keep that distance, keep that mask on,” Kohli said.

She added that you might also consider wearing eye protection during the flight along with a mask.

Most airlines have protocols in place to keep travelers safe. Alaska Airlines representative Cailee Olson said the airline is implementing enhanced cleaning procedures.

“On every turn every, our plane is wiped down clean, high touch points of the bins, seats, the arm rests, all clean when you get on board. It all gets cleaned and disinfected,” Olson said.

Many airlines are also using HEPA filers and Olson said they are 99.9% effective in removing COVID-19 and other airborne illnesses.