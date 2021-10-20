Dr. Ryan Cole investigated by Washington Medical Commission

Cole, who received a physician license in Washington in 2007, has come under fire for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho — Officials in Washington are now investigating the newest member of the Central District Health board.

Dr. Ryan Cole, a derma-pathologist in Garden City, is under investigation by the Washington Medical Commission. Cole received a physician license in Washington in 2007, and is licensed in several other western states.

He has drawn criticism from medical doctors and health officials for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic, including touting the use of the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin as a treatment for the virus, despite both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control warning that it has not been proven effective against COVID-19. Cole has also opposed the COVID-19 vaccine, referring to it as "needle rape and a "clot shot."

A group representing thousands of Idaho physicians has also filed a complaint against Cole with the Idaho Board of Medicine, alleging he is practicing outside the "standard of care."

The group said their complaint is not based on Cole's statements or views, but instead stems from Cole claiming "he has treated patients 'from Florida to California'" by prescribing Ivermectin.

Dr. Cole also owns and operates Cole Diagnostics, which is a testing laboratory in Garden City that conducts COVID-19 testing.

If the Board of Medicine takes up the complaint, it will do so in a private executive session. Under Idaho Code, informal discipline like investigations is confidential. Any formal action taken against Cole, including the removal of his license, would be made public.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus