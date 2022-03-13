COVID was detected in Idaho two years ago, experts discuss where Idaho stands today

“I'm hopeful that we are now coming to where we can talk mostly about this in the past," said Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho State Epidemiologist.

BOISE, Idaho — In March of 2020, the first two positive covid cases were confirmed in the Gem State.

Since then, 4,823 Idahoans have died from the virus, and there have been over 438,000 reported cases. Some Idaho medical experts are pleased with recent COVID-19 trends and hope to see them continue.

"Where we are today is tremendous relief and I would describe it as almost remarkable,” said CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, Dr. David Peterman.

Case counts and positivity rates have plummeted, leaving experts and community members with a much-needed sigh of relief.

“I'm hopeful that we are now coming to where we can talk mostly about this in the past," said Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho State Epidemiologist.



Dr. Hahn said she is hopeful that the state is now better equipped with the tools to deal with the virus in the future.



“We have more and more antibody treatments, we also have the monoclonal antibody treatments more available throughout the state,” Hahn said.

Hahn is hopeful that if community spread remains low, the pandemic could become endemic. She described endemic as a virus that is here to stay, something that the community learns to live with, similar to influenza or RSV.



"I do feel that this is different, maybe it's hopeful thinking but I have been through five surges with covid, I have never, with the other surges, seen anything like this," Peterman said. "We have seen for the last three to four weeks where it has just dropped."

Peterman added that he hopes people have learned how to protect others from viruses like COVID-19 and to think about the health and safety of others by wearing and mask and staying home when one feels sick.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus