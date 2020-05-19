SPOKANE, Wash. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, states have taken different approaches on how and when to reopen different parts of their economy.

As Washington and Idaho take different approaches despite being neighbors, this has led some people to ask about how coronavirus stats compare between the two states.

In Washington, there has been a total of 18,611 cases as of Monday afternoon. Of those cases, 1,002 people have died, which represents about 5.4 percent of cases.

Over in Idaho, there are 2,455 confirmed cases, which include 1,649 recoveries and 74 deaths (4.5 percent of confirmed cases.)

Washington doesn't keep an exact count of recoveries.

The biggest jump in cases in Washington was on April 3, when there were 539 new cases reported. In Idaho, there were 122 new cases on the same day.

Since March 14, Washington has consistently reported three to four times more new cases per day than Idaho. But while Washington may be reporting higher numbers, an encouraging sign for both states is that the number of new cases has either remained low or went down since mid-March.

However, there has been a small upward tick in these numbers since May 16.

Graph: New cases of COVID-19 in Washington, Idaho

KREM

