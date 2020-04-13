SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District is now categorizing cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by ZIP code.

Areas with five or fewer cases are not displayed on the SRHD map in order to protect patient privacy. All numbers listed below have been updated as of Monday.

This data will change frequently. Click here to see the latest numbers.

Here are the top five ZIP codes in Spokane County with the most coronavirus cases as of Monday morning:

Twenty-five COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99208 , with a case rate of 46.26 per 100,000 people.

Twenty-three COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99037 , with a case rate of 140.54 per 100,000 people.

Twenty-one COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99207 , with a case rate of 67.64 per 100,000 people.

Twenty COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99206 , with a case rate of 54.18 per 100,000 people.

Fifteen COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99224, with a case rate of 65.19 per 100,000 people

Map of coronavirus cases by ZIP code in Spokane County

Spokane Regional Health District

Other ZIP codes with coronavirus cases include:

Fourteen COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99223 , with a case rate of 44.16 per 100,000 people

Fourteen COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99212 , with a case rate of 69.25 per 100,000 people

Thirteen COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99205 , with a case rate of 30.86 per 100,000 people

Twelve COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99218 , with a case rate of 84.77 per 100,000 people.

Ten COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99217 , with a case rate of 52.82 per 100,000 people

Eight COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99203 , with a case rate of 39.00 per 100,000 people.

Seven COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99004 , with a case rate of 33.88 per 100,000 people

Six COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99016, with a case rate of 37.48 per 100,000 people

The health district has also compiled a list of cases and deaths by age ranges.

More than 40% of the 15 people who have died from coronavirus complications in Spokane County are 80-89 years old.

None of the coronavirus patients who have died in Spokane County are under the age of 50.

Eighteen percent of cases are in people ages 50 to 59 years old, with another 18% in people ages 60 to 69 years old. Fourteen percent of cases are in people ages 70-79.

Another 16% of cases have been reported in people ages 40 to 49 years old.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said on Monday that health officials saw an increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend specifically related to an outbreak at the Spokane Veterans Home.

Overall, the number of cases have increased but they are leveling off, which Lutz said is encouraging. He added that the gradual decrease in numbers is a "note for guarded optimism."

There are 15 deaths among 275 coronavirus cases as of Monday, Lutz said. The most recent death was a woman in her 50s.

