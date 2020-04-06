BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho — Community spread of the coronavirus has been identified in Benewah and Bonner counties according to the Panhandle Health District. Community spread had previously been identified in Kootenai County as well.

Community spread means at least one person has been infected with the virus, and the health district is unable to determine how or where they became infected, according to the release. The individual did not travel, and had no identified contact with another person with COVID-19.

There are a total of 97 cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle area as of Thursday. That is an increase of 18 cases since the week before.

Kootenai county has 78 of those cases, Benewah county has 7 cases, and Bonner county has 5 cases. There are 7 cases the Panhandle Health District is still researching to determine which county they primarily reside in.

The Coeur d'Alene tribe has announced that there are 22 cases of the coronavirus associated with the reservation, according to the release. The health district has not been able to identify the primary county of residence for all of these cases, which is why that number doesn't match the confirmed number of cases for Benewah County, where part of the reservation is located.

The Health district said tracing all of the cases could be difficult because contact tracing is voluntary and relies on an individual's willingness to participate. The Health district also said it may take them longer to determine primary county of residence for those experiencing homelessness or in a transient living situation.

