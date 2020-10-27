Coeur d'Alene Resort alters Halloween celebration after stage 3 announcement

The Monster's Ball Halloween party was canceled in light of the announcement. The resort said it will offer safe trick or treating instead.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Resort is already making changes to it's Halloween plans in light of Idaho Governor Brad Little's announcement that the state will roll back to Stage 3.

In a statement to KREM 2, Director of Marketing for the Resort Amy Vansickle said:

"This does have an immediate impact on our Resort events such as our Monster's Ball Halloween Party. We have chosen to cancel that event and are partnering with the Panhandle Health District to ensure compliance with the new regulations."

This year, the resort is moving forward with trick or treating instead.

Currently, the resort requires thermal temperature scans, required masks and heightened disinfecting, according to Vansickle.

Cruise events on the lake are also following safety protocols. Capacity on boats is limited and passengers will have their temperature checked before the trip begins.