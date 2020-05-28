COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Chamber of Commerce officially decided to cancel this year's Fourth of July fireworks, but move forward with the parade and other festivities in Coeur D'alene park, according to KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez who was at the chamber meeting.

The Chamber is considering extending the parade route so bystanders can social distance better, and would make sure people were social distancing at Coeur d'Alene park.

However, they stated if Idaho isn't out of stage 4 of it's rebound plan by Fourth of July, it's possibly all the festivities will be canceled.

Other Independence Day celebrations have already been canceled in Idaho. The fireworks show over Payette Lake in McCall Idaho was canceled, instead the city will host drive-in movies, drive up concerts, and other events that encourage social distancing.

The fireworks show in Coeur d'Alene is one of the biggest Independence Day celebrations in the Inland Northwest.

The event is usually preceded by a parade, musical performances, and street food at Coeur d'Alene city park.

Crowds gather hours ahead of time to get a good spot to watch the show over Lake Coeur d'Alene, which usually lasts around 20 minutes.

