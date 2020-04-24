PLUMMER, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Casino is set to reopen on May 1 with social distancing efforts and face mask requirements for guests.

The casino closed on March 20, five days before Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced a statewide stay-at-home order. The order is set to expire on May 1.

All casino employees kept their jobs, wages and benefits during the closure, though only essential employees continued to come to work.

Neither the Coeur d’Alene Reservation or Benewah County have had any confirmed COVID-19 cases to date.

“Based on local trends and the consistently low number of confirmed cases in the region, we believe we can safely start to reopen the reservation," said Ernie Stensgar, Chairman of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. "Protecting lives and protecting livelihoods don’t have to be mutually exclusive. We have a plan that we believe can do both and frankly, it is time to take action."

The Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council appointed a Task Force to plan for the phased reopening of the reservation and tribal entities. The group will regularly review local coronavirus data and trends and provide recommendations to the Tribal Council as the situation changes.

The Coeur d’Alene Tribe is starting the process of re-opening the reservation with a limited opening of the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel on Monday, April 27. The casino will reopen to the general public on May 1.

Other tribal entities and facilities will also begin their phased reopenings.

“We have put a lot of thought and effort into preparing to re-open in the safest way possible," said Coeur d’Alene Casino Chief Executive Officer Laura Stensgar.



According to the tribe, patrons can expect to see some changes throughout the property to protect the health of guests and employees:

Significant social distancing efforts including reduced and distanced seating at all restaurants and lounges, every other gaming machine powered off to ensure physical distance between patrons, and plexiglas barriers installed in key locations across the property.

Face masks or face coverings will be required for everyone on casino property.

All concerts and large events have been rescheduled to later dates.

Closing the casino from 3 to 7 a.m. daily for deep cleaning

Spa Ssakwa’q’n, the High Mountain Buffet, bingo, and off-track betting will remain closed during the initial phase of reopening

Idaho Gov. Brad Little laid out his four-step plan Thursday for how the state can reopen as the threat of coronavirus recedes.

RELATED: 'Most of the state will be open by the end of June': Here is when Idaho bars, churches and more could reopen under Gov. Little's plan

Under stage one of the plan, which is aimed at going into effect on May 1, both retail stores and places of worship would be allowed to reopen, provided they can maintain appropriate social distancing. Bars, dine-in restaurants, and gyms would remain closed, and large gatherings would still be discouraged.

Stage two, set to run from May 16 to May 29, would see restaurants, hair and nail salons and gyms reopen, as long as they can safely meet protocols.

Bars, nightclubs, and large venues like movie theaters and concert spaces would remain shut down.

RELATED: Interactive map and timelines tracking coronavirus in Idaho