City of Sandpoint reschedules afternoon mask giveaway for next week after handing out 3,000 masks in less than two hours

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The City of Sandpoint rescheduled a free mask giveaway for next Friday after they distributed over 3,000 masks in just under two hours.

Sandpoint police will distribute masks to community members, business owners and emdployees that want them, according to Sandpoint City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton.

The Panhandle Health District emphasized wearing face coverings helps stop the spread of the virus. They also recommend frequent hand washing and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from people who aren't in your household.

The city of Sandpoint has more masks on order and will announce a new date and time for distribution when they receive them.