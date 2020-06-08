Little has previously said that he wants students physically in schools to be the "default," but that he is allowing districts to come up with their own plans.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is set to hold a press conference about the upcoming school year at noon Thursday.

The governor's comments come after private schools and school districts across the Treasure Valley have announced a myriad of plans on how to handle back-to-school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nampa School District has said classes will be all online, while Boise schools will start online, then transition to in-person class in September, and West Ada has pushed back the school start date by several weeks.

The governor is also expected to announce whether Idaho can safely move forward into Stage 5, the final stage of the state's coronavirus reopening plan. Idaho has been held in Stage 4 since June as infections continue to spike and the state has repeatedly failed to meet benchmarks to move forward.

On Wednesday, Little announced that he would call a special session of the Idaho Legislature to reconvene the week of Aug. 24. Lawmakers will likely take up the topics of how to safely conduct the November presidential election as well as limiting liability in emergencies, the governor said.

