BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho — The Benewah County Sheriff's Office says it does not have a deputy with coronavirus who is still working.

This comes after KREM received multiple tips from residents in the area stating that the sheriff's office had not asked a deputy who tested positive for the virus to stay home.

"On the contrary to popular belief, the Sheriff’s Office does NOT have a Deputy that tested positive for COVID-19 and is still working," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the post, a sheriff's deputy is in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19. The deputy was sent to a clinic in Plummer, Idaho, because he had been in contact with a man whose wife had tested positive for COVID-19 during a traffic stop on Sunday.

The deputy's test result came back positive at the Plummer clinic. He was then sent to Benewah Community Hospital for a second test that came back negative.

Upon advice from the St. Maries Ambulance and local health officials, the sheriff's office is asking the deputy to quarantine at least until results come back from a third test.

The deputy does not have coronavirus symptoms, according to the sheriff's office.

The man that the deputy came in contact with during the traffic stop and other close contacts have tested negative for coronavirus.

