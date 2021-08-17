Bass Canyon festival will require proof of vaccination or negative test to enter

The EDM music festival will be held at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

GEORGE, Wash. — The Bass Canyon music festival will now require proof of vaccination or show a negative test to enter.

The festival will be held at the Gorge Amphitheater on Aug. 20-22.

The festival said on their website, due to the limited testing availability in the Washington area at this time, negative results from at-home tests will be accepted as sufficient proof for entry.

Festival goers must bring the physical test showing their negative result to the venue and submit it to one of the COVID-19 Check-In Tents. They have to bring a photo of their vaccination card, or a negative test and their photo ID.

This requirement comes after other events have been linked to multi-county COVID-19 cases.

The Grant County Health District said in a Facebook post on Monday, Aug. 16 that it is aware of 210 coronavirus cases in a multi-county outbreak linked to the music festival that took place on July 30 through Aug. 1. Cases have been identified among Washington residents in King, Grant, Pierce, Skagit, Kittitas, Okanogan, Whatcom, Kitsap, San Juan, Lincoln and Stevens counties. There was also a case tied to an Oregon resident. No cases in Spokane County have been linked to the festival so far.