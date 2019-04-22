Editor's note: The above video references a 2017 Spokane County mumps outbreak.

Grant County health officials have confirmed at least one person in the county contracted mumps, according to a press release. Three other cases of mumps are suspected.

All four people believed to have the infectious disease were in farmworker housing units in the Mattawa community.

Mumps, like measles, was a common illness among children until vaccinations were widely issued.

The Grant County Health Department urged people to check their vaccination records and make sure they are fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

People with the MMR vaccine can still contract mumps, although the risk is low. Even so, Grant County health officials told parents to watch for symptoms, which include facial and jaw swelling, fever, headache, and muscle aches.

Symptoms appear about two to three weeks after exposure, health officials said. It usually clears up on its own, but can cause serious complications in some cases.

“If you or your child develops symptoms of mumps, please contact your healthcare provider, stay at home and wear a mask when needed to leave your house to see your doctor, even if you have been vaccinated," said Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny.

People should also avoid close contact with anyone suspected of having mumps.

The Grant County Health Department is investigating the outbreak.

In 2017, Spokane experienced a mumps outbreak, with more than 250 cases.

This year, measles cases in western Washington and other parts of the U.S. spiked.

