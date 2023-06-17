Grant County Sheriff's Office reporting active shooter at Gorge Amphitheatre

According to GCSO, people at the Gorge need to seek cover.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE at 9:20 pm - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the shooter is in custody. There is an EDM concert, Beyond Wonderland, happening at the Gorge Amphitheatre this weekend. The sheriff's office says the incident took place in the campground.

This is a developing news story. We’ll update this story as soon as we learn more.

Update 21:19: Gorge shooter in custody. The incident took place in the camp ground NOT the concert venue. Follow this... Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 17, 2023

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active shooter at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Grant County.

