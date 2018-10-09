SPOKANE, Wash. — Miss Washington goes the distance

We are so proud of one of our own today. Miss Washington Danamarie McNicholl, a former KREM 2 reporter, made it to the top 15 at the Miss America competition Sunday night before being eliminated from the Top 10. Miss Idaho Nine Forest got through to the Top 10 but was eliminated from the Top 5. Congratulations to our local contestants for their efforts!

Miss Michigan on Flint crisis

Miss Michigan Emily Sioma also made a statement at the Miss America pageant. The Grass Lake resident introduced herself by saying, "From the state with 84% of the U.S. freshwater but none for its residents to drink, I am Miss Michigan Emily Sioma.” The moment lit up social media, with many supporting the bold statement.

Sally the service dog

You may remember Sally, a service dog for a disabled veteran living in Spokane. Sally’s owner Seth Cole was not allowed to enter a Shadle-area Great Clips with his companion. The Cole family has decided to put six-year-old Sally down after a battle with cancer.

It's almost cozy sweater season!

It’s beginning to feel a lot like…fall! Today we will see a high in the low 70s and highs are expected to sit in the upper 60s throughout the week.

Hurricane watch

Hurricane Florence has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane today and is heading toward the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center is expected to continue growing in strength through the day.

As Hawaii is recovering from Hurricane Lane, another storm is heading toward the islands. Hurricane Olivia is expected to bring strong winds, intense rain and high surf to parts of Hawaii as early as tomorrow.

