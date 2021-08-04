Fire engulfs Spokane duplex near East Princeton Avenue

No injuries have been reported, however, there are a few missing pets, according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on 27 East Princeton Avenue Wednesday night.

According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, the duplex was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke was coming from the building when firefighters got there.

He says that traffic will be delayed for about 30 minutes until fire crews clear out of the area.

There is no cause determined in the fire yet.