Fire crews fighting Moyie Fire burning near mill, homes in Boundary County

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — Fire crews are fighting a wildland fire burning near Moyie Springs in Boundary County Sunday afternoon.

According to Boundary County Emergency Management’s public information officer Andrew O’Neel, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. near the Moyie River and quickly moved uphill towards the Idaho Forest Group Mill.

At this time, the fire is about two to three acres in size.

The Boundary County Sheriff’s Office has notified about 50 houses in a neighborhood north of the mill about the possibility of evacuation.

Responding agencies include crews from the Idaho Department of Lands, Moyie Springs Fire District, and North Bench Fire District.

According to officials, the fire’s being fought by both ground crews and five aircraft, which have been used to dump water on the flames.

While the fire has been knocked quite a bit, O’Neel said the aircraft were delayed because of a drone being flown in the area. Emergency crews are requesting people to not fly their drones during this fire.

At this time, the fire is expected to be knocked down in the next couple of hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for more information.

