SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomsday was originally scheduled for May 3rd, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic race leaders rescheduled the event.



In order to honor the 44 year old tradition, here is a breakdown of Bloomsday by the numbers, starting from the smallest number.

33: The men’s race record is 33 minutes and 51 seconds, set by Micah Kogo in 2008.

38: Cynthia Limo set the women’s record in 2016 with a time of 38 minutes and 3 seconds. Both runners are from Kenya.

300: The number of age group medals given out.

1500-2000: That’s the number of souvenir medals the race gives out over the course of the day.

4,500: it takes that many volunteers to make the day happen.

16,000: That much money is donated to the charity of choice each year. The charity for 2020 is Ronald McDonald House.

42,000: The initial number of t-shirts ordered for the event, but that number can rise if more people register.

47,000: That’s how many runners’ bibs are printed. Rainbow Racing, a local Spokane company, does the printing.

50,000: The amount of money donated to youth running and fitness programs annually.

400,000: how many cups get used over the course of the race day. The city of Spokane helps compost every cup used.

1,790,627: This is the largest number, and is the total number of people who have run Bloomsday since the race started.



That was Bloomsday by the numbers. We snuck in one non-number related question, asking if there is a t-shirt design yet. Race organzers said that information is “under lock and key.”

