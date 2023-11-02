Washington bill would make school meals free for all students

If the bill passes into law, all students in Washington would be able to receive free breakfast and lunch at school starting this fall.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that passed through a House committee in Olympia this week would allow for all kids in Washington to have free breakfast and lunch at schools.

Democratic State Representative Marcus Riccelli of Spokane introduced House Bill 1238, which would provide those meals to all requesting students without charge.



Right now, he said there are 1.1 million students in Washington and that around 700,000 now qualify for free meals through different programs. But Riccelli believes the 400,000 remaining students should also have the option of free meals at school.

There are around 40 schools in Seattle Public Schools that qualify for all students to have free meals. In Everett, 18 of their 27 schools currently qualify for all students to receive free meals. But in the other schools, kids have to apply and qualify to get free meals.

"Regardless of the zip code a child is born in, they deserve the opportunity to thrive and live a healthy life,” said Riccelli.

Everett Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ian Saltzman said in a statement sent to KING 5:

"We would love to see this legislation passed because any time we can guarantee healthy meals for our students, it is a good thing. What a wonderful service to be able to provide for every student with the nutrition they need to be ready to learn."

Seattle Public Schools told KING 5 it supports free meals for all students as well.

Riccelli also hopes this reduces the stigma and shame some students feel for receiving free lunch.

“The idea that they would be segregated from other students because they're just trying to get a nutritious meal so they can stay healthy is ridiculous,” said Riccelli.



This initiative does come with a $90 million dollar per year price tag. The state would still receive federal money to pay for meals for qualifying students, but the state would pay the remaining funding.



“In comparison to the whole education budget, which is in the billions, I think this is one of the best things we can do to make sure our kids can thrive,” said Riccelli.