SPOKANE, Wash. — A program designed to feed Spokane students is expanding to make more meals for students who don't have a steady source of food on the weekends.

Bite 2 Go is a partnership between the Second Harvest Food Bank and Spokane Public Schools to make sure students are fed when they are out of school.

"The schools find that for many of those children their last full meal is lunch on Friday until they get back to school on Monday and they get a breakfast at school," said Julie Humphreys, Second Harvest's community manager.

The program is expanding to a facility designed specifically for packing and storing food for children in need.

"Unfortunately the need is great. Fortunately, we're able to meet that," Humphreys said.

RELATED: Gas station and concert venue? These Spokane gems are more than meets the eye

The program started in 2008 with packing meals for elementary students. In 2016, volunteers began making larger portioned meals for middle and high school students through the Bite 2 Go XL program.

Every Thursday, the volunteers pack enough grocery bags with non-perishable items to feed 800 to 1,000 students for two days.

"It's good food that will carry them through the weekend," Humphreys said.

She said the program is working with the city to finalize its permits for the new building.

RELATED: Parents say SPS lost track of their son on bus more than once

RELATED: Spokane Public Schools knew of misconduct allegations against former teacher, records show

RELATED: Wilson Elementary students take bus to temporary school due to construction

The following video is a report on Spokane Public Schools' new after school program.