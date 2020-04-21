Due to school closures caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic, Spokane Public Schools has had to adapt to teaching from a distance.

Under Spokane Public Schools' virtual learning guidelines, the district is asking students to do the following:

Check their email for weekly plans,

Complete daily assignments

Attend live sessions hosted by teachers.

District leaders said learning expectations vary by grade levels and course.

This first applies to the amount of time students spend working.

The district recommends elementary students spend anywhere between 30 to 90 minutes a day on academic work, depending on their grade level.

Teachers will determine time spent on daily enrichment activities. There is also time allotted for weekly virtual sessions.

As for secondary students, middle schoolers are asked to spend 20 minutes working on each class per day. High school students are asked to spend 30 minutes on each class each day.

Secondary teachers will also schedule a minimum of one live virtual session for each course every week.

All students are advised to tune into supplemental teaching sessions. This includes televised lessons through the district's partnership with KSPS.

Parents and students will also have access to digital learning tools through the SPS website.

As for grading, the SPS leaders said elementary teachers will grade assigned work. They can also modify grades based on extenuating circumstances students may be dealing with due to the school closure. The same goes for secondary students.

But there are also three options for how a grade will appear on a student's transcript:

Receive a Pass or No Credit

Traditional letter grade

Request a credit waiver from the school principal.

Teachers will give input and work with counselors and administrators on the best option for each student.

