Spokane Public Schools to create a revision plan for school naming process

A rebrand could soon be on the way for any school that has an offensive mascot or controversial name.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Race relations in America have been underneath a magnifying glass this entire year.

History has been dug up, often including a flawed past, that is built on acts of racism. Spokane Public Schools are looking at these issues on a local scale.

“All members of the community could weigh-in,” said SPS Associate Superintendent Mark Anderson.

Their effort to create an inclusive environment starts with the names of different schools in the district.

At first glance, Sheridan Elementary seems regular. There are no glaring issues until realizing the name from a general who oppressed Native American people.

District board members met this evening to discuss the possibilities of schools named after historical figures with questionable backgrounds.

One of the conversations that come up regarding a name change is the idea that history is being erased or traditions will be ruined because of a new mascot.

Changing a name will only come after full support from the community. SPS is forming a committee to help with that process.

“Both those who would want the school renamed and maybe those who would prefer it stays with the same name,” continued Anderson.

It will include feedback from alumni and parents of students that attend the school.

The public can submit requests to the superintendent about any issues they have with a school name. Board members will then discuss proper protocol if there's a valid reason for the change.

There’s no specific timetable for changing names like Sheridan but the idea is to make sure all schools shine Spokane in a positive light.