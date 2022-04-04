North Idaho College issued warning for not having properly functioning governing board

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College received a warning for not having a properly functioning governing board earlier today.
Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities says North Idaho has a year to make changes.
The problems at the college began last year, prompting the commission to step in and ensure a quality education for students.
Moving forward, the college will have several monitoring requirements to enure the board of trustees achieves compliance and restores effective governance.
North Idaho College will remain accredited and credits, certificates and degrees earned at the college will be transferable.