11th NIC trustee applicant's letter of interest sent to spam folder, board says

Andrew Kemna submitted a letter of interest by email prior to deadline but it was discovered that the letter was never delivered to the board of trustee's inbox.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College announced there are 11 candidates for the vacant position on the NIC board of trustees, not 10 as reported last week by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The 11th candidate, Andrew Kemna, had submitted a letter of interest by email prior to deadline but it was discovered that the letter was never delivered to the board of trustees’ inbox. NIC’s email system rerouted the candidate’s email as spam.

Trustees are holding a special meeting today to discuss the process in selecting a candidate when they meet Feb. 23 and conduct formal interviews with the applicants.

The special meeting will take place at 2 p.m. in the Student Union Building, Driftwood Bay Room on the NIC main campus in Coeur d’Alene.

The meeting is being held in person and can be observed via Zoom: nic.zoom.us/j/84745124966 or by phone: 669-900-6833 / Webinar ID: 847 4512 4966.

The successful appointee will serve until the November 2022 election and will be eligible to run as a candidate in 2022. The candidate elected in November will serve for the remainder of the seat's term, which ends November 2024.

The following information has been gleaned from Kemna’s letter of interest.

Kemna is a Rathdrum resident who did not name his place of employment. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years in a technical profession and has a Master of Aeronautical Science degree.

Kemna is a private pilot, a trained Six Sigma professional, and has held several high-profile leadership and management positions in the college, the military and corporate environments, he said.

“I wish to be considered for the vacancy and help NIC lead our area profession seekers attain the education and skills they need to succeed and be productive members of society,” Kemna said.