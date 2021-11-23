Liberty Lake woman among 32 U.S. Rhodes Scholarship recipients

The West Point Cadet is among four women to be part of the Class of 2021 studying at the University of Oxford.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — A West Point cadet and Liberty Lake woman is among the 32 U.S. Rhodes Scholarship recipients named Sunday.

According to a press release from West Point Military Academy, Cadet Holland Pratt from Liberty Lake currently serves as the First Captain of the Corps of Cadets. Pratt is a military history major with a Middle Eastern regional studies minor. Her family’s suffering in the Holocaust inspired her to pursue this path.

Pratt’s current research focuses on the coordination between military, civilian and international organizations to prevent and respond to mass atrocities. Recently, she developed a Myanmar Situation Assessment for the United States’ Indo-Pacific Command region.

After West Point, Pratt hopes to commission as an officer in the Armor Branch, and as a Rhodes Scholar she will earn a Master of Science in Global Governance and Diplomacy and a Master of Science in refugee and forced migration studies.

“These cadets epitomize what it means to be a soldier-scholar,” said Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves. “Their Studies span numerous disciplines, illustrating the diverse intellectual capital that West Point provides for the nation.”