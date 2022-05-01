Liberty Lake City Council may vote to ban 'Gender Queer' novel from city library

"Gender Queer" has been challenged in schools nationwide due to its LGBTQ+ focus and claims that it contains explicit images that are inappropriate for children.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether to remove a graphic novel from the Liberty Lake Municipal Library (LLML) that has been restricted and banned in school libraries across the country.

The novel, titled "Gender Queer," has been challenged in schools nationwide due to its LGBTQ+ focus and claims that it contains explicit images that are inappropriate for children.

According to the New York Times, "Gender Queer" is the most banned book in the country.

The Liberty Lake City Council discussed whether to recommend banning the novel from the library in February. The discussion was in response to a letter from Liberty Lake resident and broker for John L. Scott Real Estate, Erin Zasada, who filled out a request for a reconsideration of library materials in 2021.

Zasada's request was denied via email by then-interim Liberty Lake Library Director Joanne Percy on Dec. 15, 2021, who said the book was well-reviewed and the recipient of at least one award. Percy also said the book is kept in the adult section of the library and therefore is not geared towards children.

Following the denial to remove the book, Zasada appealed the denial to the library Board of Trustees on Dec. 28, 2021, stating that the book should be removed due to "pornographic content." According to Zasada, page 167 of "Gender Queer" shows an image of two people engaged in sexual activity.

Zasada went on to say that Percy told her the library has "plenty of Christian and religious books in the collection that she could refer for teen readers." Zasada said she is not concerned about the book for religious reasons, but that she is "fighting for kids who don't have parents protecting them" or educating them on sex in an age-appropriate way.

The Board of Trustees again denied her appeal on Feb. 15, stating that the novel would remain in the library consistent with the library's Collection Development Policy (CDP).

Following the board's decision, the Liberty Lake City Council will discuss and vote "to Uphold the Library Board of Trustees decision on February 15, 2022 to retain material that aligns with the Liberty Lake Library’s collection development policy," according to the council agenda.