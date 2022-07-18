Following allegations of misconduct, WSU names new acting police chief, vice president of public safety

Effective July 15, WSU Police Sgt. Dawn Daniels will serve as acting chief of police, and Victoria Murray will serve as the acting associate VP for public safety.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's (WSU) Police Department has named a new acting campus police chief following an investigation into employee misconduct within the department.

According to a press release, WSU is currently conducting a disciplinary investigation into allegations of employee misconduct within the Pullman campus police department.

It is not known who is under investigation in the department, but the positions of police chief and Vice President for Public Safety have been reassigned.

Effective July 15, WSU Police Sgt. Dawn Daniels will serve as acting chief of police for the department. Additionally, Victoria Murray, the executive director for finance and administration, will serve as the acting associate vice president for public safety.

Phil Weiler, the vice president of marketing and communications at WSU, told KREM 2 the university does not want to hide anything but does want to give those involved their chance at due process. He also said he has no reason to believe criminal charges will be filed but could not comment on what kind of charges could be filed.

The investigation will likely end in several weeks, according to Weiler.

In a statement, WSU said the university "expects all employees to uphold the highest standards of ethical behavior in the workplace."

