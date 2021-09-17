WSU basketball player Noah Williams accused of using fake ID at Pullman bar, assaulting bouncer

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said officers were called to Valhalla on NE Colorado Street for a report of a fight at 8:25 p.m.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University basketball player Noah Williams could soon face charges following an altercation at Pullman bar Thursday night.

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said officers were called to Valhalla on NE Colorado Street for a report of a fight at 8:25 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on scene, officers spoke with a bouncer who said Williams tried to enter the bar with a fake ID and they took it away from him, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the fight started when Williams tried to get the ID back. He said a bouncer was pushed into the door and got a bruise.

Police said Williams was not on scene when they arrived but they were later able to reach him by phone. Williams told police he accidentally grabbed his cousin's ID on his way out and denied assaulting anyone.

Jenkins said they ran the ID and got no hits, leading them to believe the ID was in fact fake. He said his department would be forwarding charges to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office. Williams faces two counts of fourth degree assault, possession of a fake ID and minor frequenting off-limits area.