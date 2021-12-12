Woman arrested after threatening STA driver and random citizen with a gun

Savanna Merrill, 28, was arrested after firing her gun at a random patron at a bar in downtown Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was arrested Friday evening, Dec. 10 at 11:15 p.m., after reportedly pointing a gun at a Spokane Transit Authority (STA) driver and firing it at a random citizen.

The incident occurred at the 500 block of W Sprague Ave. in downtown Spokane.

The suspect, 28-year-old Savanna Merrill, is currently booked at the Spokane County Jail with first and third-degree assault charges.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a STA driver told officers that Merrill had threatened him with a gun after demanding an apology from him. The driver did not know Merrill personally.

After her encounter with the driver, the suspect walked to a bar and began confronting a random man. According to witnesses, she pulled out the gun and fired it in the direction of his face. The man suffered no injuries. A bouncer reportedly stepped in and wrestled the gun away from Merrill, detaining her until the police arrived.

Officers on scene reported that Merrill was combative, kicking two officers and physically resisting arrest. Despite her resistance, Merrill was able to be taken into custody without use of force from officers.