Wanted suspect wearing white face paint arrested after Spokane Valley home invasion

Justin T. Watson, 40, was sitting at the kitchen table with two airsoft guns and two cases of beer and was wearing white face paint.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested on Monday afternoon by Spokane Valley deputies after a man and woman found him inside their home.

The brother and sister alerted Spokane Valley deputies after running upstairs to safety. The incident occurred in the 6600 block of E. 4th Avenue in Spokane Valley. According to a press release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Justin T. Watson was found at the kitchen table with two airsoft guns, two cases of beer and sporting white face paint. Police officials speculated that Watson was using the face paint to hide tattoos.

After the siblings contacted Spokane Valley police, Deputies Travis West, Joseph Adams and Natalie Woolard found Watson standing in the living room. After failing twice to comply with the deputies’ orders to get on the ground, Watson obeyed after Deputy West presented his OC spray. He was then taken into custody, deescalating the situation.

Watson had reportedly said the residence was his “his home." After the father and homeowner returned, police determined that Watson had found a spare key hidden in the back and used it to break in. He also was wearing one of the victim’s clothes, as his original clothing was found at the top of the basement stairs.

After checking Watson’s name, police discovered an active felony warrant for third degree assault. Watson has been arrested several times in the last year for DOC violations and mainly property crimes.