SPOKANE, Wash. — The United States Border Patrol said they arrested three people over Labor Day weekend in the Spokane Sector.

Two people were arrested after being spooted walking in a remote area near the U.S. - Canada border, USBP Special Operations Supervisor Bill Kingsford said.

According to Kingsford, agents approached the two people and determined through an investigation that they were Mexican citizens that had illegally entered the United States from Canada. He said they allegedly didn't have proper documentation.

A vehicle registered to one of the individuals arrested was stopped while trying to illegally cross the Canadian border into the United States, allegedly to "further aid their illegal entry," Kingsford said. The driver of the vehicle was charged with "alien smuggling" and the vehicle was seized, he said.

The two Mexican nationals are being held to removal proceedings, Kingsford said. It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

In Spokane, USBP agents were alerted to a Yemeni citizen at the Spokane Intermodal Bus Station, according to Kingsford. While questioning the the Yemeni, agents determined they had had entered the United States legally through JFK International Airport in New York, but that their visa had expired in August 2018, he said.

The Yemeni was arrested and transported to the Northwest Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center in Tacoma, according to Kingsford.

KREM has reached out to the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network and the Washington ACLU for comment.

The following video is a report on the Spokane City Council and the US Border Patrol being at odds over bus searches at the Spokane Intermodal Bus Station.