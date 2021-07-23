Two wounded, one in custody in North Idaho shooting

The shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Mountain Ash Drive in Sagle, Idaho.

SAGLE, Idaho — A Friday afternoon shooting in Sagle ended with two adult males being wounded and a third male being taken into custody in connection to the shooting, the Bonner County Daily Bee reports.

Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said there is no further threat to the community at this time.