LEWISTON, Idaho — A suspect is dead after a shooting involving three Lewiston Police Department officers on Wednesday.

Armen Araradian, a reporter with CBS-affiliate KLEW in Lewiston, reports that the suspect fired at the house of off-duty Nez Perce Tribal Police officer Josh Rigney.

According to Araradian, the suspect shot at Rigney's home, hitting him twice. Rigney has since been transported to St. Joes Hospital and is in stable condition.

After a short chase with police, the suspect was shot by police, according to Araradian.

According Lewiston Police spokeswoman Carol Maurer, a suspect died following the shooting. None of the three officers involved in the shooting of the suspect were injured, Maurer said.

Araradian is reporting that five law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are involved and four crime scenes have been identified. One Lewiston Police vehicle was hit by a bullet.

The Lewiston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 3500 block of 11th St. and the 1300 block of Burrell Ave. as they are being treated as active crime scenes, Maurer said.

No information about the suspect has been released and Maurer said there is no current threat to public safety.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

