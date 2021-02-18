Suspect arrested after Temple Beth Shalom vandalized with swastikas

Police previously said they were investigating the vandalism as malicious harassment and it falls under Washington state's definition of a hate crime.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the vandalism of a Jewish temple in Spokane, Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger confirmed on Thursday.

Temple Beth Shalom was vandalized with swastikas on Monday, Feb. 8 for the second time in recent years. In 2014, a swastika was painted on a concrete wall during a service on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for the Jewish community.

Preuninger was unable to provide the suspect's name but a spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department is expected to provide more information on Thursday afternoon. Police previously said they were investigating the incident as malicious harassment and it falls under Washington state's definition of a hate crime.

When officers arrived on scene at Temple Beth Shalom on Feb. 8, they found one side of the building, along with a Holocaust memorial, damaged, Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien said. O’Brien said officers spoke to employees, canvased the neighborhood for surveillance cameras and looked for evidence. Officers also collected paint samples from the building for evidence.