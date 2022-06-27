Suspect arrested in connection with murder of JBLM soldier

A 37-year-old male suspect was taken into custody on Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the murder of a JBLM soldier, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD).

The 37-year-old male was taken into custody around 1:41 p.m. when the PCSD SWAT team served an arrest warrant at an apartment in Tacoma. The suspect surrendered without any resistance, according to PCSD.

U.S. Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore was shot and killed at a gathering on the 1600 block of 112th Street in Parkland around 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Hailing from East Point, Georgia, Moore was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, at JBLM.

Arriving deputies found a 22-year-old man, later identified as Moore, inside a home with a gunshot wound, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Deputies gave Moore first aid, but he died from his injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said Moore and the suspect were at the home for a gathering and are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.