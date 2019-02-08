BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff announced Friday afternoon that a suspect was arrested in connection to the death of 78-year-old Shirley Ramey in April 2017.

Judith Carpenter, 57, was arrested in Coeur d’Alene Friday. She is being held in the Bonner County Jail for first degree murder. Her bond has been set at $500,000.

Ramey died after being shot inside her home. Investigators said at the time that Ramey was found by her husband on April 5.

A close family friend told KREM 2 that Ramey’s husband had found her lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

In June 2017, investigators said they were conducting polygraph tests with Ramey’s husband Daryl. No one was available Friday from BCSO for an update on how that testing went.

Originally, BCSO named a local transient, Nathan Utt, as a suspect in the case. After interviewing him, however, detectives said they realized he had an alibi that checked out and put him out of the state at the time of the homicide. Utt was cleared of all charges.

Ramey worked for the city of Hope as a clerk for decades and volunteered locally. She also had two grown children. According to her obituary, she was married to her husband for 57 years.

